Toast The New Year With This Champagne Fooler Recipe

It’s National Champagne Day, but not everyone can have or wishes to celebrate with alcoholic drinks (raises hand). If you are a member of the non-alcohol New Year’s Eve crew, here’s a recipe for a Champagne Fooler, compliments of Mayo Clinic, that will allow you to join the party without the alcohol or calories.

Ingredients

  1. 2 cups unsweetened apple juice or apple cider
  2. 1 and 1/2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  3. 2 cups lemon-flavored sparkling water

Directions

Chill a champagne or wine glass. Mix the apple juice, lemon juice and sparkling water in a glass. Serve.

