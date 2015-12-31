Toast The New Year With This Champagne Fooler Recipe

0 reads Leave a comment
It’s National Champagne Day, but not everyone can have or wishes to celebrate with alcoholic drinks (raises hand). If you are a member of the non-alcohol New Year’s Eve crew, here’s a recipe for a Champagne Fooler, compliments of Mayo Clinic, that will allow you to join the party without the alcohol or calories.
Ingredients
- 2 cups unsweetened apple juice or apple cider
- 1 and 1/2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 cups lemon-flavored sparkling water
Directions
Chill a champagne or wine glass. Mix the apple juice, lemon juice and sparkling water in a glass. Serve.
Get nutritional information here.
