Toast The New Year With This Champagne Fooler Recipe

It’s National Champagne Day, but not everyone can have or wishes to celebrate with alcoholic drinks (raises hand). If you are a member of the non-alcohol New Year’s Eve crew, here’s a recipe for a Champagne Fooler, compliments of Mayo Clinic, that will allow you to join the party without the alcohol or calories.

Ingredients

2 cups unsweetened apple juice or apple cider 1 and 1/2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice 2 cups lemon-flavored sparkling water

Directions

Chill a champagne or wine glass. Mix the apple juice, lemon juice and sparkling water in a glass. Serve.

Get nutritional information here.

25 New Year’s Eve Dresses For Every Shape and Size 25 photos Launch gallery 25 New Year’s Eve Dresses For Every Shape and Size 1. Cut-Out Sequin Dress Source: 1 of 25 2. Sequin Skater Dress Source: 2 of 25 3. Strappy Midi Dress Source: 3 of 25 4. Beaded Cap Sleeve Dress Source: 4 of 25 5. Burgundy Sequin Dress Source: 5 of 25 6. Short-Sleeve Sequin Dress Source: 6 of 25 7. Skater Dress with Baroque Beading Source: 7 of 25 8. 3/4 Sleeve Metallic Dress Source: 8 of 25 9. Cut-Out Black Dress Source: 9 of 25 10. Plunge Metallic Dress Source: 10 of 25 11. Two-Tone Sequin Dress Source: 11 of 25 12. Green Sequin Dress Source: 12 of 25 13. Belted Metallic Dress Source: 13 of 25 14. Strapless Sequin Dress Source: 14 of 25 15. Sequin Dress with Mesh Insert Source: 15 of 25 16. Cap Sleeve Sequin Sheath Dress Source: 16 of 25 17. Winter Wave Print Dress Source: 17 of 25 18. Sequin Fringe Dress Source: 18 of 25 19. Embellished Sheath Dress Source: 19 of 25 20. Skater Sequin Dress Source: 20 of 25 21. Sequin Draped Dress Source: 21 of 25 22. Baroque Insert Mesh Dress Source: 22 of 25 23. Sequin Tunic Dress Source: 23 of 25 24. Skater Dress with Embellished Top Source: 24 of 25 25. Sequin Collar Dress Source: 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading 25 New Year’s Eve Dresses For Every Shape and Size 25 New Year’s Eve Dresses For Every Shape and Size

Toast The New Year With This Champagne Fooler Recipe was originally published on foxync.com