Dr. Gregg Patrick On What You Should Get From Church [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Dr. Gregg Patrick talks about how much Jesus wanted us to be motivated! He expands on that further and explains how that extends to the experience that everyone should be able to have in their church.

Plus, he talks about the connection between motivation and meditation, and all of the warnings we should be paying attention to. Click on the audio player to hear the inspiring discussion with “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” in this exclusive interview!

