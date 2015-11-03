Cheryl Pearson-McNeil, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs and Government Relations at The Nielsen Company, which measures what consumers watch and buy. She talks to the morning show about the incredible untapped buying power of the black American community, and how it gets underestimated.

Cheryl also explains why it’s crucial that black consumers participate in Nielsen surveys. Click on the audio player to hear the inspiring discussion with “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” in this exclusive interview!

Why It’s Important To Know The Buying Power Of The Black Community [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com