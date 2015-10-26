CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Church Busters For Pastors Who Hold Members Hostage [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Marcus D. Wiley is busting out churches who hold their members hostage all day long like they don’t have things to do and places to go! Times have definitely changed, says Marcus. Click on the audio player to hear Marcus further explain his frustrations with these churches  in this edition of Church Busters! 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Hear what other churches Marcus is busting out here, and listen to the “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Church Busters: Pastors Who Want To Be Treated Like The Pope [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Church Busters: That Churches Use Improper Trays For Tithes [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Church Busters: Churches Without WiFi [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

    Yolanda Adams Meets & Greets Fans In Atlanta! [PHOTOS]

    View Gallery

    https://igcdn-photos-e-a.akamaihd.net/hphotos-ak-xaf1/t51.2885-15/11313715_868674043185836_1197750352_n.jpg https://igcdn-photos-g-a.akamaihd.net/hphotos-ak-xaf1/t51.2885-15/11373874_691194901023862_828358489_n.jpg https://igcdn-photos-b-a.akamaihd.net/hphotos-ak-xaf1/t51.2885-15/11410389_977234919007609_1579403647_n.jpg https://scontent.cdninstagram.com/hphotos-xap1/t51.2885-15/10899006_1470186369971253_1484878584_n.jpg https://igcdn-photos-f-a.akamaihd.net/hphotos-ak-xaf1/t51.2885-15/11326272_1633819736858885_1059710051_n.jpg

    August 11, 2015 | 11 items

    Church Busters For Pastors Who Hold Members Hostage [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

    Church Busters , hostage , members , pastors

    Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
    Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
    Lamplighter Awards 2017
    100 photos
    comments – add yours
    Videos
    Latest
    Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
     9 hours ago
    07.29.19
    Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
     2 days ago
    07.27.19
    Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
     1 week ago
    07.23.19
    National Donut Day
    Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
     2 weeks ago
    07.19.19
    BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
    Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
     2 weeks ago
    07.15.19
    Toyota Camry
    Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
     2 weeks ago
    07.15.19
    Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
    It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
     2 weeks ago
    07.13.19
    ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
     3 weeks ago
    07.12.19
    Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
     3 weeks ago
    07.08.19
    Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
     4 weeks ago
    07.05.19
    ×
    Don't show this to me again
    Not now
    Close