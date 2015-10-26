Church Busters For Pastors Who Hold Members Hostage [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Marcus D. Wiley is busting out churches who hold their members hostage all day long like they don’t have things to do and places to go! Times have definitely changed, says Marcus. Click on the audio player to hear Marcus further explain his frustrations with these churches in this edition of Church Busters!

Hear what other churches Marcus is busting out here, and listen to the “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

The Yolanda Adams Morning Show Posted October 26, 2015

