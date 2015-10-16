How To Deal With Divine Intervention At The Bank [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Marcus D. Wiley receives a letter from a woman who mistakenly received a little- or, well, a lot -of extra cash from a transaction at the bank! What should she do? She should spend it, or return it? Listen to the audio player to hear the advice she gets in this edition of Ask Professor Wiley!

Marcus D. Wiley Posted October 16, 2015

