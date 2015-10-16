CLOSE
How To Deal With Divine Intervention At The Bank [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Marcus D. Wiley receives a letter from a woman who mistakenly received a little- or, well, a lot -of extra cash from a transaction at the bank! What should she do? She should spend it, or return it? Listen to the audio player to hear the advice she gets in this edition of Ask Professor Wiley!

Get more of Professor Wiley’s hilarious commentary and advice here and tune into “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” from 5-9 a.m. CST!

How To Deal With Divine Intervention At The Bank [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

