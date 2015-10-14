How Dr. Dana Carson Built His Church From The Ground Up [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Dr. Dana Carson from The ROCK Ministries is in studio hanging out with the morning show family! He discusses how he went about building his church on his own from the ground up, his recent trip to Africa, and what inspires him to provide all the incredible services he provides to people today.

Plus, he talks about being practical and why the helps in teaching and spreading the word. Click on the audio player to hear the inspiring discussion with “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” in this exclusive interview!

The Yolanda Adams Morning Show Posted October 14, 2015

