What’s That One Rule In Your Relationship? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

What’s that one rule in your relationship that you attribute to your love continuing to go on long and strong? Click on the audio player to hear what these listeners said about the creative rules they have in place in their relationships, in this edition of AV’s Say What!

Hear more AV Say What topics here, and listen daily 5:50 a.m. CST/6:50 a.m. EST on “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”!

Posted October 13, 2015

