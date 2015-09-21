A North Carolina proposal to eventually place a statue on the floor with a Rev. Billy Graham statue is being discussed. The statue would be inside the U.S. Capitol, replacing a statue of a former politician with white supremacist ties, has won state legislative approval.

Follow @Elev8Official

North Carolina senators voted unanimously Thursday to pass the measure requesting a congressional committee approve Graham’s likeness as a state contribution to the Capitol. The bill, which gained House approval in April, now heads to Gov. Pat McCrory.

Pastor Billy Graham, one of the most respected and influential Christian evangelists of the last 60 years. Over the decades, his message reached an estimated 2.2 billion people through 400 preaching crusades in 185 countries on six continents. He is retired and spends most of his time at his home in Montreat, N.C.

Billy Graham has the distinct blessing of being the only minister to have ever counseled 12 seated presidents. The very first president he chatted with was Harry S Truman in 1950. He prayed with Eisenhower before he died. He counseled John F. Kennedy before his inauguration. He was personal counsel to Lyndon B. Johnson. He prayed with Nixon before and after Watergate. He supported Ford as he faced the troubles of Vietnam. He visited Jimmy Carter and gave him solid friendship. He comforted Reagan during the trials and tribulations of the 1980’s. He helped George W Bush and his father George Bush discern the destruction of justified war. He counseled Clinton. He received Barrack Obama into his home for a quiet discussion.

Minister Graham lives in quiet repose where he prays fervently for the country. By many standards he is considered to be America’s pastor.

Make sure to read:

Proposal Entered On Capitol Hill To Replace Known Racist Statue With Billy Graham Sculpture was originally published on elev8.com

Oretha Winston, Lead Editor Posted September 21, 2015

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: