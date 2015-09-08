Damon Wayans Wants People To “Stop Twisting” His Words On Bill Cosby’s Rape Allegations

Comedian Damon Wayans has been defending controversial comments he made during a Breakfast Club interview on New York’s 105.1 FM regarding the women who accused Bill Cosby of sexual misconduct.

Since the interview, which has struck a nerve with many who are against the degradation of rape victims and victim blaming, Wayans took to Twitter to provide the public with a link to the entire interview.

Stop twisting my words. Watch the entire interview before u condemn me!

The controversy stems from Wayans’ response when a host from the The Breakfast Club asked him what advice he would give Cosby — the 78-year-old currently facing allegations that he raped, sexually assaulted, and drugged more than three dozen women.

“If I was him I would divorce my wife — wink wink — give her all my money, and then I would go do a deposition. I’d get one of them three hour cigars. I’d have me some wine and maybe a Quaalude. And I would just go off. Because I don’t believe that he was raping. I think he was in relationships with all of them.”

Wayans’ tasteless joke suggested the women lied about being raped because they were not attractive enough to be sexually violated.

“And some of them really is unrapeable. I look at them and go, ‘No, I don’t want that. Get out of here.’”

Wayans claimed that he would’ve taken action against Cosby if the rape cases affected him personally, but otherwise was not convinced that the allegations were valid. Instead, he suggested, the accusations were linked to some prior resentment against Cosby because of his wealth and comments about the Black community.

“If it was my daughter, then I would have killed Bill Cosby. But being just, sitting back looking at it, I just go, I just don’t believe it. I think it’s a money hustle.”

Host Angela Yee responded to Wayans’ sentiments, saying she believed some of the women had credible accounts. He said:

“There may be. And for them my heart goes out to them. For anybody who was raped by Bill Cosby, I’m sorry, and I hope you get justice. You other b—-es, ‘he gave me two pills.’ He wasn’t a doctor back then. It was like, that was the drug of choice. Like molly is the drug of choice now. Like people do that to get in the mood. I don’t, I can’t, I don’t believe it.”

What do you think about Wayans’ response to his controversial comments? Sound off below…

Lakin Starling Posted September 8, 2015

