Under The Microscope: Marvin Sapp “Yes You Can” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

| 07.17.15
We love Marvin Sapp‘s new single “Yes You Can,” but Marcus D. Wiley is using it to ask all Christians this one question: Who are they? Listen to the audio player to hear his hilarious commentary on Marvin Sapp’s continuous use of the word “they” in this edition of Under The Microscope!

Click here for more Under The Microscope and listen to “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” from 5-9 a.m. CST!

