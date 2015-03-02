0 reads Leave a comment
The below prayer has been said for years.
Grant, O Lord, Thy protection
And in protection, strength
And in strength, understanding
And in understanding, knowledge
And in knowledge, the knowledge of justice
And in the knowledge of justice, the love of it
And in the love of it, the love of all existences
And in that love, the love of spirit and all creation.
Minute Meditation: Prayer For Protection was originally published on elev8.com
