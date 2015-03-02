CLOSE
Inspiration
Home

Minute Meditation: Prayer For Protection

0 reads
Leave a comment

The below prayer has been said for years.

Grant, O Lord, Thy protection

And in protection, strength

And in strength, understanding

And in understanding, knowledge

And in knowledge, the knowledge of justice

And in the knowledge of justice, the love of it

And in the love of it, the love of all existences

And in that love, the love of spirit and all creation.

May you be safe in all you do today.
If prayers is what you need you may find all our prayers in the section Faith & Spirit.

Make sure that you  read and share:

Like Elev8 On Facebook To Enrich Your Mind, Body & Soul!

Minute Meditation: Prayer For Protection was originally published on elev8.com

Prayers , support prayers

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 6 days ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 6 days ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 1 week ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 1 week ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 2 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 4 weeks ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 1 month ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close