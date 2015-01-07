CLOSE
Warryn Campbell Starts Year Off With Heart Attack Scare

Warryn Campbell music producer extraordinaire, pastor and  spouse to  Mary Mary’s Erica Campbell started the year off with a major medical scare. With so much on his plate, it’s no wonder he had a scare.

Warryn, 39, is praising God after a heart attack scare that ended up being nothing more than gas.

He praised God by exclaiming:

“Satan, we bind you in the name of Jesus! Every ailment, issue & chest pain is subject to the cleansing & healing power of the Blood of Jesus,” he wrote. “I declare I am Healed Whole & Complete! My body works the way God created and designed it to work! Hey all my prayer warriors! Pray Now!”

Erica introduced her husband’s  instagram video on her facebook page  by saying:

Hallelujah !!!! This is what happens when ppl pray!!!!! It wasn’t just gas it was a digestive issue causing crazy chest pains that woke him up at 7am but the doctor said everything is fine!! THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR PRAYERS!!!!

Here are a few  interesting fact about Warryn. He  got his professional start under the tutelage of DJ Quik, Campbell began playing music at a young age. By 15 he’d mastered the drums, bass, guitar and the piano. By 16, he joined a gospel group called New Vision where he discovered his gift for musical production. Afterward he met Quik. From there he worked with Death Row and the rest is history.

He will be back for Season 4 of Mary Mary!

In a culture where celebrity breaks-ups and divorces flood the headlines, we want to shout-out the married couples who have stuck it out for years or are just now embarking on their journey of love.

Warryn Campbell Starts Year Off With Heart Attack Scare was originally published on elev8.com

Erica Campbell , Mary Mary , Warryn Cambpell

