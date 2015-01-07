Warryn Campbell Starts Year Off With Heart Attack Scare

Warryn Campbell music producer extraordinaire, pastor and spouse to Mary Mary’s Erica Campbell started the year off with a major medical scare. With so much on his plate, it’s no wonder he had a scare.

Warryn, 39, is praising God after a heart attack scare that ended up being nothing more than gas.

He praised God by exclaiming:

“Satan, we bind you in the name of Jesus! Every ailment, issue & chest pain is subject to the cleansing & healing power of the Blood of Jesus,” he wrote. “I declare I am Healed Whole & Complete! My body works the way God created and designed it to work! Hey all my prayer warriors! Pray Now!”

Erica introduced her husband’s instagram video on her facebook page by saying:

Hallelujah !!!! This is what happens when ppl pray!!!!! It wasn’t just gas it was a digestive issue causing crazy chest pains that woke him up at 7am but the doctor said everything is fine!! THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR PRAYERS!!!!

Here are a few interesting fact about Warryn. He got his professional start under the tutelage of DJ Quik, Campbell began playing music at a young age. By 15 he’d mastered the drums, bass, guitar and the piano. By 16, he joined a gospel group called New Vision where he discovered his gift for musical production. Afterward he met Quik. From there he worked with Death Row and the rest is history.

He will be back for Season 4 of Mary Mary!

Don’t miss:

Celebrating Black Love 7 photos Launch gallery Celebrating Black Love 1. Solange and Alan Ferguson 1 of 7 1 of 7 2. Ice Cube and Kimberly 2 of 7 2 of 7 3. Niecy Nash and Jay Tucker 3 of 7 3 of 7 4. David and Tamela Mann 4 of 7 4 of 7 5. Laila Ali and Curtis Conway 5 of 7 5 of 7 6. Terry and Rebecca Crews 6 of 7 6 of 7 7. Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha 7 of 7 7 of 7 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrating Black Love Celebrating Black Love In a culture where celebrity breaks-ups and divorces flood the headlines, we want to shout-out the married couples who have stuck it out for years or are just now embarking on their journey of love. Continue reading Celebrating Black Love

Warryn Campbell Starts Year Off With Heart Attack Scare was originally published on elev8.com