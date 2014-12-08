CLOSE
Prayers Up For Vanessa Bell Armstrong On The Passing Of Her Son

Last week Vanessa Bell Armstrong’s son passed away.

She has  asked for prayers:

She went on to share a few intimate thoughts.

We send our deepest sympathies along with the gospel community as they face  the next steps in this journey. May her son have eternal rest.

 

Make sure to include the following stories with your prayer groups:

Vanessa Bell Armstrong

