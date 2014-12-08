Prayers Up For Vanessa Bell Armstrong On The Passing Of Her Son

Last week Vanessa Bell Armstrong’s son passed away.

She has asked for prayers:

She went on to share a few intimate thoughts.

We send our deepest sympathies along with the gospel community as they face the next steps in this journey. May her son have eternal rest.

Posted December 8, 2014

