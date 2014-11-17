NewsOne Minute: New Doc Explores the Relationship between Black Men & Police

Police brutality is an issue that has long plagued the African American community. And with the recent death of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, the topic has been pushed to the forefront of the national conversation. In her latest installment of her docu-series, “Black in America,” journalist Soledad O’ Brien will explore the tarnished relationship between police officials and communities of color. “Black & Blue” will delve into the lives of African American men who were victims of aggressive policing tactics and officers who claim that they are simply fighting crime. The documentary will also feature video footage of police interactions with young African American men. “What is so shocking is that [the “Stop & Frisk”] police practice was used around the country – and in some places still is – with the theory that police were stopping criminals,” said O’Brien. “It’s shocking that the city where this was popularized was stopping so many innocent people.” “Black & Blue” will air on Tuesday, November 18th at 9:00 p.m. on CNN. Read more.

Adrian Peterson Believes NFL’s Reinstatement Process is Unfair

Although Vikings running back Adrian Peterson’s battle in court following his child abuse case is over, he is still facing several obstacles while trying to get back on the field. Peterson is doing everything in his power to be removed from the league’s exempt list, but according to the 29-year-old football star the NFL is giving him a hard time. NFL representatives recently scheduled a meeting with Peterson to discuss what further disciplinary action should be taken, but Peterson says the hearing didn’t align with the rules of the league’s CBA (collective bargaining agreement). “At this point, I’ve resolved my matter in the criminal court; I’ve worked to make amends for what I’ve done; I’ve missed most of the season, and I stand ready to be candid and forthcoming with Mr. Goodell about what happened. However, I will not allow the NFL to impose a new process of discipline on me, ignore the CBA, ignore the deal they agreed to with me, and behave without fairness or accountability,” said Peterson in a statement. “The process they are pushing is arbitrary, inconsistent, and contrary to what they agreed to do, and for those reasons, I never agreed to the hearing.” Read more.

Report: Young Black Males in Boston Placed in Special Ed Programs at a High Rate

According to a new report, young African American males in Boston are being separated from their classmates and placed in special education programs at high rates. The report, Opportunity and Equity: Enrollment and Outcomes of Black and Latino Males in Boston Public Schools, shows that African American male students were placed in separate classrooms at almost twice the rate of white males. It also indicated that 40 percent of black boys who have disabilities at the elementary level are being taught outside of regular classrooms. “It does concern us that so many of our kids are identified as special needs when we know there is no difference between a child of color and a white child if they’re afforded the same opportunities,” NAACP Boston President Michael Curry said in a statement. Read more.

NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day 99 photos Launch gallery NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day 1. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 1 of 99 2. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne 2 of 99 3. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne 3 of 99 4. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:facebook 4 of 99 5. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 5 of 99 6. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 6 of 99 7. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 7 of 99 8. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 8 of 99 9. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 9 of 99 10. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty Images 10 of 99 11. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 11 of 99 12. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 12 of 99 13. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 13 of 99 14. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 14 of 99 15. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne Now 15 of 99 16. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:The Action Lab 16 of 99 17. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 17 of 99 18. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 18 of 99 19. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 19 of 99 20. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 20 of 99 21. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 21 of 99 22. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 22 of 99 23. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 23 of 99 24. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 24 of 99 25. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:YE 313 Magazine 25 of 99 26. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 26 of 99 27. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 27 of 99 28. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 28 of 99 29. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne Now 29 of 99 30. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 30 of 99 31. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 31 of 99 32. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Robin Akinwale 32 of 99 33. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 33 of 99 34. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne Now 34 of 99 35. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 35 of 99 36. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 36 of 99 37. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Charleston County Sheriff’s Office 37 of 99 38. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 38 of 99 39. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 39 of 99 40. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 40 of 99 41. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 41 of 99 42. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 42 of 99 43. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 43 of 99 44. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 44 of 99 45. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 45 of 99 46. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 46 of 99 47. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 47 of 99 48. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty Images 48 of 99 49. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 49 of 99 50. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 50 of 99 51. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne Now 51 of 99 52. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 52 of 99 53. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 53 of 99 54. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 54 of 99 55. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 55 of 99 56. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 56 of 99 57. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day 57 of 99 58. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day 58 of 99 59. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day 59 of 99 60. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-19-15) 60 of 99 61. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-18-15) 61 of 99 62. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-16-15) 62 of 99 63. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-13-15) 63 of 99 64. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-12-15) 64 of 99 65. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-11-15) 65 of 99 66. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-10-15) 66 of 99 67. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-09-15) 67 of 99 68. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-07-15) 68 of 99 69. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-06-15) 69 of 99 70. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-04-15) 70 of 99 71. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-03-15) 71 of 99 72. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-02-15) 72 of 99 73. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-30-15) 73 of 99 74. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-29-15) 74 of 99 75. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-27-15) 75 of 99 76. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-26-15) 76 of 99 77. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-24-15) 77 of 99 78. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-23-15) 78 of 99 79. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-20-15) 79 of 99 80. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 80 of 99 81. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-14-15) 81 of 99 82. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-13-15) 82 of 99 83. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-12-15) 83 of 99 84. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-09-15) 84 of 99 85. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-08-15) 85 of 99 86. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-07-15) 86 of 99 87. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-06-15) 87 of 99 88. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-05-15) 88 of 99 89. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-15-2014) 89 of 99 90. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-11-2014) 90 of 99 91. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-30-2014) 91 of 99 92. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-9-2014) 92 of 99 93. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-29-14) 93 of 99 94. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-02-2015) 94 of 99 95. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-8-14) 95 of 99 96. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-7-2014) 96 of 99 97. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-26-14) 97 of 99 98. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (7-29-14) 98 of 99 99. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (10-7-14) 99 of 99 Skip ad Continue reading NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day

NewsOne Minute: New Doc Explores the Relationship between Black Men & Police was originally published on newsone.com