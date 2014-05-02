Grammy Nominee Troy Sneed Teams Up With James Johnson

“Gospel Industry’s Biggest Secret” James Johnson

Jacksonville, FL — There is something indescribable, that is heard and felt when phenomenal songwriters and producers come together to create classic music.

The timeless sound produced from these connections will linger with us, beyond hearing it on the radio and live in concert. This statement speaks true of one of the most-anticipated projects, “You Alone” by the Arkansas Gospel Mass Choir project, to be released May 6th, on Emtro Gospel/T Records.

On May 6th, lovers of gospel music will receive a treat with the release of Arkansas Gospel Mass Choir’s third project not only being comprised of a collection of tracks for every traditional, contemporary, and personal praise and worship service, but also with it being produced by Grammy Nominee and Award Winning artist, Troy Sneed, the “Gospel Industry’s Biggest Kept Secret”, James Johnson and the musical stylist, Darryl Woodson.

Johnson garnered the name, from Sneed, after serving as the lead producer on Sneed’s most recent solo project “All is Well”. Enlisting the Baltimore native

as the co-producer for the Arkansas Gospel Mass Choir’s project “You Alone”, was no a brainer, as the two had already proven to be a winning collaboration.

As Executive Producer of “You Alone”, Troy Sneed expressed his confidence in Johnson’s creative ability: “James Johnson is the best kept secret in the Gospel Music Industry. His attention to detail and his creativity is simply amazing!!! When he reached out to me on Facebook it wasn’t unit he sent me a couple of tracks that I realized that he was the real deal. The Emtro Music Group is excited to have him as a part of our team!!!”

James Johnson’s songwriting and production work sets the tone for what listeners will hear on the Arkansas Gospel Mass Choir’s upcoming project, “You Alone”. As a co-writer (with Michael McDowell) on the Top 10 Billboard Radio Hit single “You Alone” he is quickly setting his imprint in gospel music.

As a music producer, musician and songwriter, James Johnson has worked with many artists including, Bill Cosby, Maurette Brown Clark, Alvin Slaughter, Stephen Hurd, Bishop Rudolph McKissick, Gary Thomas, Doreen Vail and Mark Gross.

The “Gospel Industry’s Biggest Kept Secret”, James Johnson is off to a running start on becoming a hot commodity as he climbs the music charts, with two chart-topping projects under his belt, and an already impressive client resume. It will not be long before the title Sneed has given Johnson will have to be revised from the “Gospel Industry’s Biggest Kept Secret” to the “Gospel Industry’s Biggest”!

