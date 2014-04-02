CLOSE
We’re Getting Ready For The St. Jude Radiothon Tomorrow April 3rd

The St. Jude crew is here, preparing for the radiothon tomorrow.

Sooooo we are reminding you that the 2014 St Jude Children’s Research Hospital Radiothon will be happening on tomorrow/APRIL 3RD.

And we will be asking you to call in and become a Partner In Hope so that St Jude can continue the fight against childhood diseases like cancer and sickle Cell.

Working together we can make a difference.

