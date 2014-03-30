Keshaun

14 years old

acute myeloid leukemia

Before he got sick, Keshaun could often be found playing ball. He would either be on the baseball field, where he played right field, or, if it was winter, he’d be shooting a round on the basketball court. But in November 2011, Keshaun started to slow down. He grew increasingly more tired, and he didn’t want to eat. Then he started to run a fever, and he missed a week of school.

His worried parents took him to the doctor. Tests and blood work were ordered. When the results came back, revealing that Keshaun suffered from acute myeloid leukemia, his family was shocked. Arrangements were quickly made to send Keshaun to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“We were familiar with St. Jude,” said his mother. “We’d even donated in the past.” But they never expected their son would ever be a patient here.

At St. Jude, Keshaun underwent six rounds of chemotherapy. He handled his treatment much like he plays a game, with grace and determination. His winning smile never waned, and he remained a happy, upbeat kid.

“We love St. Jude. It’s an indescribable place, beyond words,” said Keshaun’s mother. “We’re so grateful to God for sending us here. This is a place of angels. The people here are wonderful, so full of compassion for the kids.”

Keshaun is now done with treatment. He visits St. Jude for regular checkups and his cancer continues to remain in remission.

He’s back to playing ball and he sings, too. It’s not unusual for him to break into song, his voice light, joyful and sincere.