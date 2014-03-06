0 reads Leave a comment
When you’re busy in a tizzy and thinking, “what’s for dinner?”
Check out this scrumptious recipe courtesy of Cece Mcghee from our sister site PraisePhilly.com designed for those on the go!
If you are having leftovers tonight , then get the recipe you need to know below for tomorrow night:
Follow @praisephilly
Coffee-Braised Pot Roast With Caramelized Onions
Coffee-Braised Pot Roast With Caramelized Onions [RECIPE] was originally published on elev8.com
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – add yours