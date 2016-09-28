The Weekend Wrap Up With Gerald Owens WRAL TV 5

Today The Light 103.9 featured the first installment of the Weekend Wrap Up With WRAL TV 5 news anchor Gerald Owens. Every Owens will give a quick recap of the weekends big news stories and a heads up on what’s coming up in the WRAL TV-5 evening news.

Owens a 20 year television veteran started his career in 1993, as a reporter trainee at WUSA-TV in Washington, D.C. and began working at WRAL TV-5 in 2002.

Today Owens recapped the standoff at the mall in Kenya, a weekend house fire in Fayetteville, the break-in at the Nature Research Center in Raleigh, the Carolina Panthers big win over the NY Giants and a preview of a consumer report about a new program in our state that allows you to pay your property and car taxes at the same time and how this program can be confusing to people that lease their vehicles.

Here is the Weekend Wrap Up with WRAL TV-5 Gerald Owens below.

