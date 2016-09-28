CLOSE
Local
Home

The Weekend Wrap Up With Gerald Owens WRAL TV 5

0 reads
Leave a comment

Gerald OwensToday The Light 103.9 featured the first installment of the Weekend Wrap Up With WRAL TV 5 news anchor Gerald Owens.  Every Owens will give a quick recap of the weekends big news stories and a heads up on what’s coming up in the WRAL TV-5 evening news.   

Owens a 20 year television veteran started his career in 1993, as a reporter trainee at WUSA-TV in Washington, D.C. and began working at WRAL TV-5 in 2002.

Today Owens recapped the standoff at the mall in Kenya, a weekend house fire in Fayetteville, the break-in at the Nature Research Center in Raleigh, the Carolina Panthers big win over the NY Giants and a preview of a consumer report about a new program in our state that allows you to pay your property and car taxes at the same time and how this program can be confusing to people that lease their vehicles.   

Here is the Weekend Wrap Up with WRAL TV-5 Gerald Owens below.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 1 day ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 4 days ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 5 days ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 1 week ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 2 weeks ago
01.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close