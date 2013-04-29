Hezekiah Walker Returns With 14th Album

Hezekiah Walker has experienced some major developments since the release of his last album nearly 5 years ago. For one, he became Bishop of the Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ Fellowship, providing leadership to more than 30 churches around the country in addition to the Kunjalo Diocese in Cape Town, South Africa that he oversees – all while remaining Senior Pastor of his thriving Love Fellowship Tabernacle in Brooklyn, New York and Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Walker has become a mainstay on New York radio where he hosts a popular mid-day show for WLIB and a Sunday morning show for WBLS. Most recently, he created the Azusa Next Generation conference that brings together the nation’s most prominent pastors, speakers and worship leaders, ultimately revitalizing a defining moment in the Christian faith.

The next conference will be held May 19 at the Jacob Javitz Center in New York.

Hezekiah is very excited! He says:

“The project is about unity, and I feel really good about it, his is the first time in the history of my career that I’ve done collaborations with so many artists. This is monumental for me. That’s what it’s all about in this season, us coming together and letting the world know that it is possible for us to stand together as one.”

With each of these developments, Walker is motivated by his commitment to Kingdom relevancy. “One must continue to evolve so that the Kingdom can stay fresh, exciting and most of all relevant,” says Walker. He pours this passion for Kingdom relevancy into his upcoming CD AZUSA THE NEXT GENERATION, being released June 11 on RCA Inspiration.

