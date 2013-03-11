CLOSE
National
Home

Transformation Expo 2013: Isaac Carree talks to The Belle about His New Single, CD and Label

0 reads
Leave a comment

The Belle, Isaac Carree, Charles Jenkins                                Check Out Our Exclusive Interview Here

Richmond, VA – Isaac Carree sits down to talk with The Belle about going from singing “In the Middle of it” to “Clean this House” and his new music, his new label and how he stays grounded.  Click here to see the entire interview.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.net   www.twitter.com/thebellereport   www.youtube.com/thebelletv

Transformation Expo 2013: Isaac Carree talks to The Belle about His New Single, CD and Label was originally published on praiserichmond.com

"Clean This House" , charles jenkins , gospel , Gospel Music , Gospel Music News , In the Middle of It , Isaac carree , Sheilah Belle , The Belle Report , Transformation Expo

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 5 days ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 5 days ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 5 days ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 1 week ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 1 week ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 2 weeks ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 2 weeks ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close