William McDowell – I Give Myself Away (Interview)

Besides being #2 at radio, the song “I Give Myself Away” has literally become an anthem and is now more of a global movement. To that end, William has completely embraced the concepts of selfless love and giving back, and has launched a new website. Take a look and listen.

He has created a new web-site called: IGiveMyselfAway.org which is designed for people to be inspired / encouraged to join an organization, take up a cause and give back. The hope is for it to become a place where people can connect with others with the desire to change the world. Often we say I wanna do something to ‘give back’, Now this website will include information about different organizations & offers tips on how to start your own project – while letting people share their stories of contribution and giving.

Maybe we can explore ways to make the story interactive with your listeners — using, IGiveMyselfAway.org as a reference to find an organization or get inspired, you can urge them to spend the week (or month) getting involved with something in their local community or neighborhood and/or post stories about something they’ve done to give back and how it has blessed them.

Readers could then post their stories on the Blog. I think the whole point of sharing stories and reading other people’s stories is what will inspire people. This could be great!!! What do you think?

WILLIAM MCDOWELL

AS WE WORSHIP: LIVE

All across the world, worshippers are raising their voices making the simple, yet profound declaration, “I Give Myself Away So You Can Use Me.” This heart-felt anthem is stirring up a movement of renewed abandon to the cause of Christ. The song is the cry of William McDowell’s heart and the foundation of his worship ministry. Many have joined him in singing this song, but few know about the road he has walked, leading him straight to this place of sharing God’s heart with the world.

McDowell’s humble beginnings on his keyboard at his home in Cincinnati, OH produced the passion and heart for worship that he possesses today. He spent hours alone with the Lord offering up his gift, in return receiving songs that he now delivers in congregations across the country. While still a student at Full Sail University in Orlando, FL, he became the Music Director for International Praise and Worship Pioneer, Ron Kenoly. Kenoly mentored McDowell and helped prepare him for the call on his life to reach the world.

McDowell went on to become the Worship Pastor at The Gathering Place Church (TGP). Under the leadership of Pastor Sam Hinn, McDowell further developed his gift of leading worship with a prophetic edge. It was at TGP that “I Give Myself Away” was delivered prophetically by William and Pastor Hinn. McDowell served the multicultural congregation in Lake Mary, FL for 4 years before stepping out to share his ministry full-time.

McDowell’s live CD AS WE WORSHIP was recorded at TGP. That night, hundreds joined together in uninhibited, life-changing worship. The double-disc “worship experience” is currently climbing Radio and Sales Charts steadily. Since hitting shelves, the album has subtly been making an impact to consumers and has remained in the Top Five of Billboard’s Top Gospel and Christian charts, rising to number 3.

The successful single has taken on a life of it’s own and continues to be a radio favorite. “I Give Myself Away,” is among the most popular songs of the past year leading the Gospel radio charts week after week. As for the success of the CD, William says God told him before the release “if you speak what I’m speaking, I will make a way for my message to be heard.”

Touching a chord with audiences around the world, AS WE WORSHIP is an epic worship experience. “My ministry assignment is to declare the truth of God’s word by releasing an authentic sound that ushers people into the presence of God,” said McDowell. McDowell surely achieves his goal song after song; offering 21 tracks of sound that is aimed at pleasing God – truly manifesting the concept of worship.

Suggestive, AS WE WORSHIP is as if listeners happened to catch McDowell in his own personal worship time. The beauty of the project is his ability to capture the pureness and intimate nature of being in God’s presence yet making it accessible to all who listen.

He now ministers at churches and for conferences across the globe encouraging others to join the movement sweeping the nations. His goal is to equip others in the Kingdom to carry out that same assignment. You can definitely expect a genuine encounter with God when William leads worship. He is revolutionizing the way churches view the simple act of “loving on God,” one congregation at a time. His assignment and his message are relevant, powerful, thought-provoking and transforming.

He has written and produced songs for his own music projects, as well as other Christian artists and owns a recording studio in Orlando. Delivery Room Studios has hosted Israel Houghton, Aaron Lindsey, Martha Munizzi, Group 1 Crew, Freddy Rodriguez, Dwayne Woods, Trent Cory, KJ-52 and countless others. Just like the artists he’s hosted, McDowell’s musical production is versatile and engaging, all the while maintaining the purity of the message of the Gospel.

William McDowell certainly has a list of growing music industry and ministry accomplishments, but none that he is more proud of than his role of husband and soon-to-be father. William married his partner in life and love, LaTae McDowell, last May and they are expecting their first child in September of this year. William is excited about discovering all God has in store for his family and his ministry. He plans to continue “give himself away” to be used by God to impact the Kingdom and raise up a generation of worshippers willing to do the same.