Beyonce Wants To Upgrade Your Home

Beyonce, will soon be launching a line of home decor under the Dereon name with her mother, Tina Knowles. Beyoncé Knowles and her mother and business partner in the House of Deréon fashion line, Tina are getting into the home decor business. Their House of Deréon and Deréon brands have expanded into bedding through a license with Arrow Home Fashions. Home Textiles today reports that the new lines feature European inspired prints and colors, bohemian patchwork pieces, metallic threads, shams with diamond quilt stitching and feminine dressmaking details. Pieces will be presented to department stores and major retailers.

House of Deréon is the higher end line with retail prices ranging from $149.99 to $199.99. The Deréon line skews younger and more inexpensive with prices ranging from $49.99 to $99.99. Tina Knowles has designed custom window treatments and bedding for her home and is quoted as saying that she has been excited about doing a home line since they started House of Deréon. She likes pin-tucking and beading and those details will be present in the line.

Source: