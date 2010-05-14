CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lionel Richie Has Big Plans For Tuskegee University

6 reads
Leave a comment

Lionel Richie announced several plans to donate services and materials to his alma mater, Tuskegee University, during the school’s 125th Annual Commencement Exercises held last Sunday (May 9).

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, who graduated from Tuskegee in 1974 with a bachelor’s degree in business, addressed the more than 500 graduates, plus thousands of their families and other spectators via a live interactive satellite broadcast on a massive high-definition TV screen that served as the backdrop for the ceremony. The presentation showcased the university’s new capabilities, made possible by Richie and other supporters.

“I want to bring this technology to Tuskegee in an expanded form, making it a virtual learning facility as well as an expanded brick and mortar reality,” he told students. “Students everywhere can learn first-hand from instructors here and from around the world. We need to bring more of this exciting University—Tuskegee— to the world and more of the world to Tuskegee.”

Richie also announced plans to make Tuskegee’s Lionel Richie Museum the “final destination” for all of his memorabilia and artifacts. The school is also building the Lionel Richie Center for Communications and the Performing Arts to be built on campus.

Donations , Lionel Richie , Tuskgee University

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 1 week ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 2 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 4 weeks ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 1 month ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close