Ugly Words spoken at Wake County School board meeting

A news conference was held at 10 this morning concerning the comments made by Wake County School board chairman Margiotta. Earlier this week the Wake School Board voted 5-4 of ending its logstanding diversity policy. During this tense and emotional meeting, Chairman Ron Margoitta was heard saying, “Here come the animals our of the cages.” A comment that was totally unacceptable for any public official, according to NAACP President Rev. William Barber. Margoitta said that he was responding to the rudeness of the people in the crowd following a comment made by his friend Bill Randall, who was in support of the resolution.

