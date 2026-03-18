Tom Farrington Champions Prostate Cancer Awareness & HBCU Initiative

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

During a recent interview with Melissa Wade on The Light 103.9, Thomas A. Farrington, founder of the Prostate Health Education Network (PHEN), shared his journey from prostate cancer survivor to national advocate, using his experience to fuel a life-saving mission.

Farrington, a 26-year prostate cancer survivor, founded PHEN in 2003 after losing his father and both grandfathers to the disease. Noting that Black men are diagnosed at a rate nearly 80% higher than white men and die at more than twice the rate, he stressed the urgent need for community education.

To combat this health crisis, PHEN is launching the “Community Rally HBCU Strong” campaign across North Carolina. The tour kicks off this Saturday at North Carolina Central University (NCCU) in Durham, running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Walker Physical Education and Recreation Complex. Future rallies are scheduled for Charlotte on April 4, North Carolina A&T State University, and Johnson C. Smith University on April 25.

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The rallies provide free prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood tests. Farrington highlighted that men do not need to fear the screening, as it is a simple blood draw rather than a physical exam.

“The first thing that you must do is to get screened. You must know your PSA number,” Farrington told Wade. He noted that even after his initial treatment, he experienced recurrences, proving that monitoring your numbers is a lifelong commitment. “First thing you have to do is early detection with a PSA test, and then you have to stay on top of your PSA number throughout your journey.”

Beyond screenings, the events offer educational sessions explaining prostate health, early detection benefits, and treatment options for newly diagnosed patients. Farrington encourages men and their families to take advantage of these local resources.

“Come out, have fun, learn, get a test that could be life-saving, and you join us for lunch,” Farrington said.