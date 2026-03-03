Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 3, 2026
Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” delivering the stories that matter most to our community. From escalating international tensions and crucial primary elections to important financial deadlines and historic moments for HBCU sports, here’s a recap of the essential news you should be aware of.
Here is a breakdown of the headlines making waves right now.
Tensions Rise in Middle East Conflict
The conflict with Iran has intensified as Operation Epic Fury enters its third day. The U.S. death toll has now risen to six. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that a projectile managed to breach air defenses and strike a fortified military position located in Kuwait. In a corresponding report, the Iranian Red Crescent, their equivalent of the Red Cross, stated that initial U.S.-Israeli strikes targeting top leadership resulted in 555 fatalities.
It’s Election Day in Key States
oters in Arkansas, North Carolina, and Texas are heading to the polls today for crucial primary elections. In Texas, a significant political battle is underway. Long-term Republican Senator John Cornyn faces a strong challenge from a more conservative opponent. On the Democratic side, the race is just as heated. Progressive James Talarico and Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett are in a tight contest to determine who will represent the party in the bid to flip the Senate seat. Your vote is your voice, so be sure to make it heard.
A Tax Tuesday Reminder for Your Refund
Our trusted CPA, Katrina McCraft, has an important message this Tax Tuesday. If you haven’t filed your 2022 federal tax returns, time is running out to claim your potential refund. The IRS has a strict three-year window for these claims. You have until April 15, 2026, to file before the money is permanently forfeited to the U.S. Treasury. Don’t leave your hard-earned money on the table.
Fisk University Star Makes HBCU History
From the good news file, we celebrate a monumental achievement in college sports. Fisk University’s own Kaylin Lee, a sophomore guard, has made national history. She became the first female basketball player in the HBCU Athletic Conference to win both Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors in the same week. The 5-foot-8 athlete’s rare dual recognition is a huge milestone, bringing national attention to her incredible talent and the growing prestige of the Fisk University basketball program. We see you, Kaylin
Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 3, 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com