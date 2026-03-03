Gospel powerhouse Ricky Dillard stopped by the studio to sit down with Cheryl Jackson for an inspiring conversation about his latest project, Sweet Sweet Spirit.

Dillard, who has been deeply connected to the DC music culture for more than 15 years, is celebrating a major milestone. His recent single reached number one and remains in the top five, marking a strong start to the new year. Now, he’s building on that momentum with a groundbreaking collaboration featuring jazz icon Ron Carter.

Carter, a multi-Grammy-winning legend known for working with artists such as Aretha Franklin, Roberta Flack, and Billy Joel, approached Dillard with a deeply personal vision. Inspired by his late mother, who raised him on traditional church hymns, Carter assembled 11 classic hymns and invited Dillard to help reimagine them.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Light 103.9 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The result is Sweet Sweet Spirit, a full-length project blending Carter’s jazz mastery with Dillard’s signature gospel choir arrangements. The lead single, “Open My Eyes,” introduces the sound—rooted in tradition while resonating with modern audiences. The album also features collaborations with artists including Avery Sunshine and Wendy Wyatt, along with several Chicago and Houston vocalists.

Beyond music, Dillard used the moment to offer encouragement amid today’s social and political tensions. Reflecting on history and the resilience of faith communities, he reminded listeners that challenging seasons are not new and encouraged believers to trust God’s guidance through uncertain times.

With Sweet Sweet Spirit now available, Dillard continues to bridge generations—honoring the hymns of the past while speaking to the present.

✕

Ricky Dillard on “Sweet Sweet Spirit” Album, Ron Carter Collab and Faith was originally published on praisedc.com