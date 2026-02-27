Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 27, 2026
Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” delivering the stories that matter most to our community. From honoring a civil rights giant to celebrating musical legends and exploring the creative process of a beloved author, here’s a recap of the essential news you should be aware of.
Here is a breakdown of the headlines making waves right now.
Honoring Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr.
The nation begins to pay its final respects to the Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr., a monumental figure in the fight for civil rights. Mourners have started gathering in Chicago, where memorial services are now underway. The revered leader will lie in repose for two days at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters, a place synonymous with his life’s work on Chicago’s south side. Following the Chicago services, Reverend Jackson’s journey will continue to Washington, D.C., and then to his home state of South Carolina, allowing people across the country to honor his enduring legacy of hope, activism, and empowerment.
State of the Union Protest
In a development drawing scrutiny, newly revealed documents show a significant shift in U.S. refugee policy. The government aims to process 4,500 refugee applications from white South Africans each month. This figure is a sharp contrast to the administration’s overall global refugee cap and the curtailed admissions from other parts of the world. Reports indicate that infrastructure is being actively scaled up in Pretoria to handle this specific influx. Critics have pointed out the disparity, noting that as of late January, only 2,000 white South Africans had been admitted as refugees, suggesting a major policy acceleration is planned
Tayari Jones’ Creative Journey
For those eagerly awaiting a new novel from Tayari Jones, the best-selling author recently offered a candid look into her creative struggles. After a seven-year wait, Jones shared that she battled a severe case of writer’s block. The key to breaking through was stepping away from the pressures of her professional contract and returning to the basics. Jones revealed she began writing for her own pleasure, using a simple pencil. The celebrated Emory professor explained that reconnecting with her childhood roots was the essential step that allowed her to finally connect with her characters and complete her much-anticipated story.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominations
On a celebratory note, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its 17 nominees for this year’s induction class, and the list is filled with some of our most treasured icons. The ballot recognizes the immense contributions of artists like Lauryn Hill, Mariah Carey, Sade, and the unforgettable Luther Vandross. Spanning genres from the groundbreaking hip-hop of the Wu-Tang Clan to the timeless R&B that has shaped culture, the diverse list of nominees aims to honor the evolving sounds of music and its lasting impact on youth and culture worldwide.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 27, 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com