The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Announced 2026 Nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has revealed the artists nominated for induction in 2026.

Published on February 26, 2026

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the nominees for the 2026 class, that includes Lauryn Hill, Wu-Tang Clan, Mariah Carey, Sade, and Luther Vandross. The diverse list of 17 artists/groups spans rock, pop, hip-hop, and R&B, with Phil Collins, New Edition, Oasis, and Cyndi Lauper also up for induction. The nominees reflect the evolving faces and sounds of Rock & Roll, with first-time nominees like Hill and Wu-Tang Clan leaving a lasting impact on music. The official ceremony for the 2026 Rock Hall class is expected to take place in the fall.

