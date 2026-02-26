Listen Live
Close
Local

Wake Teen Charged with Murdering 12-year-old

Authorities have taken a teenage suspect into custody for the alleged murder of a 12-year-old in North Carolina.

Published on February 26, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake teen charged with murdering 12-year-old played in death metal band with graphic name

A Wake County teen is facing murder and assault charges in the death of a 12-year-old and the injury of a 9-year-old.

Sixteen-year-old Jackson Borrello is being held without bond. His first court appearance was held from a hospital Wednesday, though officials have not said why.

Borrello also played drums in a death metal band called Devoured Carcass, known for dark and graphic themes, which has since drawn added attention following the charges.

Raleigh Police
Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria- Raleigh

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 17, 2026

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Local  |  Melissa Wade

News  |  Keenan Higgins

Reverend Jesse Jackson Has Died At 84

2:05
Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

Everybody Has a Gift | Faith Walking

Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Joann Rosario Returns With Powerful New Single “Still On The Throne”

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close