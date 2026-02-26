Wake teen charged with murdering 12-year-old played in death metal band with graphic name

A Wake County teen is facing murder and assault charges in the death of a 12-year-old and the injury of a 9-year-old.

Sixteen-year-old Jackson Borrello is being held without bond. His first court appearance was held from a hospital Wednesday, though officials have not said why.

Borrello also played drums in a death metal band called Devoured Carcass, known for dark and graphic themes, which has since drawn added attention following the charges.

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria- Raleigh