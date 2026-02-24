Source: Mark Reinstein / Getty

DETROIT, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Word Network, the largest African American religious network in the world, proudly carries the live Celebration of Life for the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Senior.

Friday, March 6

The People’s Celebration at House of Hope

House of Hope Church, 752 E. 114th St., Chicago IL

Music Overture: 10:30am EST

Service Begins: 11am EST

Service: 11am to 2pm EST

Saturday, March 7

Private Homegoing Ceremony at Rainbow PUSH Coalition

930 E. 50th St., Chicago, IL

Music Overture: 10:30am EST

Service: 11am to 2pm EST

The Word Network can be found on all MVPs, VMVP’s, all streaming platforms, as well as iOS, android, Roku, Apple Music, Facebook Live, and YouTube, or on the iHeart App, or stream on thewordnetwork.org.

