Listen Live
Close
Local

Celebration of Life for the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Senior

Published on February 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jesse Jackson Portrait
Source: Mark Reinstein / Getty

DETROIT, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Word Network, the largest African American religious network in the world, proudly carries the live Celebration of Life for the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Senior.

Friday, March 6

The People’s Celebration at House of Hope
House of Hope Church, 752 E. 114th St., Chicago IL
Music Overture: 10:30am EST
Service Begins: 11am EST
Service: 11am to 2pm EST

Saturday, March 7

Private Homegoing Ceremony at Rainbow PUSH Coalition
930 E. 50th St., Chicago, IL
Music Overture: 10:30am EST
Service: 11am to 2pm EST

The Word Network can be found on all MVPs, VMVP’s, all streaming platforms, as well as iOS, android, Roku, Apple Music, Facebook Live, and YouTube, or on the iHeart App, or stream on thewordnetwork.org.

Celebration of Life for the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Senior was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
Black Doctor
Local  |  Melissa Wade

Measles exposure: Visited Four Locations While Contagious,

Hug, graduation and back of students in park for education, achievement and college degree. University, school and people with embrace for academic success, celebrate together and milestone outdoor
Local  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Central Carolina Community College Expands Free Tuition to Adult Learners

Education  |  Nia Noelle

More Than a Traffic Light: Garrett Morgan The Black Inventor Who Changed The World

Movies  |  Nia Noelle

Pastor Mike on Faith, Love, and Relationship Goals: The Movie

Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Judge Melodee Armstrong Breaks Down Major Cases Against Tech Giants

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close