Massive Blaze Tears Through Morrisville Apartment Complex

Six people were injured and about 70 residents were displaced after a fire tore through Camden Westwood Apartments in Morrisville Monday night. Crews responded just after 6 p.m. and had the fire under control shortly after 10 p.m., remaining on scene into early Tuesday to extinguish hot spots. One person was taken to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center for treatment. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

