Local

Early Voting Continues: What You Need To Know

Early voting gives you the power to make your voice heard on your schedule.

Published on February 24, 2026

EARLY VOTING STILL GOING ON

 Key Voting Dates (2026 Primary & General)

  • Early In-Person Voting: Feb. 12 – Feb. 28, 2026 (ends 3 p.m.)
  • Primary Election Day: March 3, 2026 (polls open 6:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m.)
  • Absentee Ballot Return Deadline: March 3, 2026 (received by 7:30 p.m.)

 Ways to Vote

  • Early In-Person Voting: Vote at any early voting site in your county during the early voting period.

Tips

  • Bring a valid photo ID when voting; other proofs of residence or documentation may be required for same-day registration.
  • Check your voter registration status, polling place, and sample ballot using the North Carolina voter search tool.

