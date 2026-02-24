Early Voting Continues: What You Need To Know
EARLY VOTING STILL GOING ON
Key Voting Dates (2026 Primary & General)
- Early In-Person Voting: Feb. 12 – Feb. 28, 2026 (ends 3 p.m.)
- Primary Election Day: March 3, 2026 (polls open 6:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m.)
- Absentee Ballot Return Deadline: March 3, 2026 (received by 7:30 p.m.)
Ways to Vote
- Early In-Person Voting: Vote at any early voting site in your county during the early voting period.
Tips
- Bring a valid photo ID when voting; other proofs of residence or documentation may be required for same-day registration.
- Check your voter registration status, polling place, and sample ballot using the North Carolina voter search tool.
