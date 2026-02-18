Everybody Has a Gift | Faith Walking

Source: Reach Media Inc. / R1 Digital / R1 Digital / Reach Media

On a recent “Faith Walk” segment from Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, focused on the theme of self-discovery and spiritual purpose, urging her audience to uncover and embrace the specific gifts God has placed within them. The segment served as a spiritual recharge, blending biblical wisdom with practical advice for those seeking to boost their self-esteem and walk in their divine purpose.

Campbell grounded her message in scripture, citing Ephesians 2:10 to remind listeners that they are “God’s handiwork.” She addressed the common struggle of low self-esteem, acknowledging that while everyone possesses weaknesses, they are also equipped with unique strengths. By framing personal identity through a spiritual lens, Campbell encouraged the audience to view themselves not as accidental, but as intentionally created for “good works” prepared in advance. This perspective shifts the focus from personal inadequacy to divine design, offering a foundational boost to self-worth.

The host provided actionable steps for identifying these inherent talents. She suggested that listeners assess their spiritual gifts and dominant personality traits to discover “their thing”—the unique capability that only they possess. Recognizing that self-assessment can sometimes be clouded by doubt, Campbell advised seeking counsel from trusted community members, such as pastors, spouses, or close friends, to help mirror back one’s strengths. The goal, she noted, is to find the specific niche that generates energy for service and allows individuals to feel great about their contributions.



In a moment that resonated deeply with cultural traditions, Campbell emphasized that gifts are not limited to the pulpit or the stage. She highlighted everyday roles that serve as vital ministries within the community, such as the family member who cooks soul-nourishing meals or the organizer who plans family reunions and holiday trips. She also shined a light on beauty professionals, noting that those who do hair are “changing lives” by restoring confidence. Campbell insisted that these contributions should never be minimized, as they are essential to the fabric of family and community life.

The segment also touched on the spiritual gift of intercession. Campbell pointed out that being the person others call on for prayer is a significant blessing and a testament to one’s spiritual standing in the community. She urged listeners to “lean into” their gifts with gratitude and to perform them to the best of their ability. By viewing every talent as a tool for God’s glory, individuals can transform routine actions into acts of worship and service.

Campbell concluded with a rallying cry for listeners to “walk in your greatness.” Her message reinforced the idea that whether one is telling jokes to bring joy or organizing chaos, every gift is valid and necessary. By embracing their unique design, listeners are empowered to move forward with confidence, knowing they are equipped to make a difference in their spheres of influence.

