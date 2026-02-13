Montell and Kristin Jordan Share Cancer Victory and Marriage Wisdom

Montell is now cancer-free after 2-year battle with prostate cancer.

Maintaining friendship and choosing each other daily are keys to their lasting marriage.

Couples can survive any challenge with faith, endurance, and commitment to one another.

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Montell Jordan and his wife Kristin Jordan are celebrating a major victory together, both in health and in marriage. The couple recently joined Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to share an encouraging update on Montell’s cancer journey and offer relationship advice rooted in their more than 30 years together.

✕

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Montell revealed that after a two-year battle with prostate cancer, he received life-changing news on Christmas Day 2025. His latest test results showed clear margins and an undetectable PSA level, meaning he is now cancer-free. He shared that the couple is grateful and believes he will remain healthy moving forward.

The Jordans have been transparent about facing many challenges throughout their marriage, including health battles. Kristin emphasized that no matter what a couple faces, healing and restoration are possible when faith is at the center. She said their journey has proven that even the toughest seasons can be overcome when both partners are committed to fighting together.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Light 103.9 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Montell added that strong marriages are not built during easy moments but during difficult seasons. He explained that mountaintop moments are rewarding, but it’s the valleys that truly shape a relationship. Those tough experiences, he said, help couples grow stronger and prepare them for future challenges.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

As National Marriage Week approaches, the couple is continuing their mission to support and encourage marriages through their ministry and public work. They described each other as best friends and shared that maintaining friendship has been one of the keys to their lasting bond. Both expressed excitement about growing old together and building a legacy rooted in love, faith, and family.

The Jordans also highlighted several upcoming projects. They are releasing a documentary titled Sustain, which documents Montell’s cancer journey and their path to healing. In addition, they are launching a new podcast called This Is How We Do Marriage, set to premiere April 7. The show will focus on real conversations about love, commitment, and sustaining long-term relationships.

Related Article: Montell Jordan On Choosing Significance Over Success [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Related Article: Montell Jordan Reveals He is Cancer Free for the Second Time

Through their testimony and ministry, Montell and Kristin say their goal is simple: to offer hope to couples who may feel overwhelmed or discouraged. They believe that with faith, endurance, and a commitment to choosing each other daily, marriages can survive and thrive through any challenge.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Montell and Kristin Jordan Share Cancer Victory and Marriage Wisdom was originally published on getuperica.com