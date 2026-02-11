Watch Out For Valentine’s Day Romance Scam

As Valentine’s Day nears, experts warn that AI is making romance scams harder to spot. Scammers build trust over time with personalized messages, then ask for money—often claiming emergencies or pitching investment and cryptocurrency schemes. Red flags include requests for cash or gift cards, avoiding in-person meetings, and rushing the relationship. The Better Business Bureau urges caution, noting scammers can now mimic voices and create realistic videos. Trust your instincts—real love won’t ask for money or banking information

