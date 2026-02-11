Listen Live
Relationships

Watch Out For Valentine’s Day Romance Scam

Red flags to look for in Valentine's Day scam

Published on February 11, 2026

As Valentine’s Day nears, experts warn that AI is making romance scams harder to spot. Scammers build trust over time with personalized messages, then ask for money—often claiming emergencies or pitching investment and cryptocurrency schemes. Red flags include requests for cash or gift cards, avoiding in-person meetings, and rushing the relationship. The Better Business Bureau urges caution, noting scammers can now mimic voices and create realistic videos. Trust your instincts—real love won’t ask for money or banking information

