Central Carolina Community College Expands Free Tuition to Adult Learners

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

Central Carolina Community College (CCCC) is breaking barriers to higher education by expanding its free tuition program to adult learners. The new initiative, called the Central Carolina Promise Plus scholarship, builds on the success of the original Central Carolina Promise program, which has been providing free tuition to recent high school graduates since 2018.

The Promise Plus scholarship is specifically designed for Chatham County residents who graduated high school more than two years ago. To qualify, applicants must have lived in Chatham County for at least one year, hold a high school diploma, and meet the requirements outlined in the Promise Plus Student Checklist. Priority will be given to those who have not yet earned a college degree, though all eligible residents are encouraged to apply.

Funded by the Chatham County Board of Commissioners, the program aims to close financial gaps left by federal aid, covering tuition costs but excluding textbooks and other course materials. Amanda Robertson, Chairman of the Chatham County Board of Commissioners, emphasized the program’s importance, stating, “Everyone must follow their own path in life, and sometimes that means we are better positioned to pursue higher education later in our journey.”

This expansion reflects CCCC’s commitment to fostering workforce development and providing opportunities for career advancement. By removing financial barriers, the college hopes to empower more adults to achieve their educational and professional goals.

For more information about the Central Carolina Promise Plus scholarship, visit www.cccc.edu/promiseplus.