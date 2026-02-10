Gospel Singer Sandi Patty Calls Out Trump Over Racist Post: ‘Do Better for America’

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

Gospel artist Sandi Patty has joined the growing chorus of voices condemning a racist video that briefly appeared on former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social account.

Known for her powerful voice and unwavering faith, Patty took to Instagram to express her disappointment and call for accountability.

“As a Christian, a Republican, and a proud American, I cannot stay silent,” Patty wrote. “The millions of people of color in our country, including my own son, deserve better. Leadership starts at the top, and this post was inexcusable.”

The video in question, which was quickly removed, sparked outrage across social media for its offensive content. Patty’s response was both heartfelt and direct, urging Trump to reflect on the impact of his actions and to issue a public apology, particularly to Black Americans.

Her post resonated deeply within the gospel music community, with fellow artists like CeCe and BeBe Winans and Yolanda Adams showing their support in the comments.

“Thank you for speaking truth with love,” wrote Adams, while BeBe Winans added, “We stand with you, Sandi.”

Patty’s statement highlights a broader conversation about the role of faith and accountability in leadership.

“We are called to love and uplift one another, not tear each other down,” she emphasized. “I pray for healing and unity in our nation, but that starts with taking responsibility for our words and actions.”

As a celebrated artist with a career spanning decades, Patty’s voice carries weight not only in the gospel music world but also among her fans and followers. Her call for Trump to “do better” serves as a reminder that silence is not an option when it comes to confronting racism.