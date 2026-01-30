More Winter Weather Headed to Raleigh & The Triangle

Source: Lance King / Getty

Central North Carolina is bracing for a significant winter storm this weekend, with snow expected to blanket areas including Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, and Knightdale.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of the region, effective from Friday evening through Sunday morning.

Unlike last weekend’s icy mix, this storm is forecast to bring snow, with accumulations ranging from 4 to 8 inches across the Triangle and surrounding areas. Some localized regions could see even higher totals, depending on the development of heavy snow bands. Winds gusting up to 35 mph are also expected, potentially causing snow drifts and reduced visibility.

Love Local? Get more! Join the The Light 103.9 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The storm, classified as a bomb cyclone, will intensify rapidly as it moves along the North Carolina coast. Snowfall is anticipated to begin late Friday and continue through Saturday, tapering off by early Sunday. Temperatures will remain frigid, with highs in the 20s and wind chills dropping below zero in some areas.

State and local officials are urging residents to stay off the roads, as hazardous conditions are likely. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has deployed plows and brine trucks to prepare major roadways, but heavy snowfall could complicate clearing efforts. Drivers who must travel are advised to carry emergency supplies, including food, water, and blankets.

This marks the second consecutive weekend of winter weather for the region. Last week’s storm brought widespread ice, leading to school closures and business disruptions. This time, the focus shifts to snow, with residents and businesses preparing for another round of winter’s challenges.

As the storm approaches, officials recommend monitoring local forecasts and heeding safety precautions. For updates, residents can check road conditions by dialing 511 or visiting local news outlets.