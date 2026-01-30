Listen Live
Close
Local

More Winter Weather Headed to Raleigh & The Triangle

Published on January 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Aerial View - Carter-Finley Stadium and PNC Arena
Source: Lance King / Getty

Central North Carolina is bracing for a significant winter storm this weekend, with snow expected to blanket areas including Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, and Knightdale.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of the region, effective from Friday evening through Sunday morning.

Unlike last weekend’s icy mix, this storm is forecast to bring snow, with accumulations ranging from 4 to 8 inches across the Triangle and surrounding areas. Some localized regions could see even higher totals, depending on the development of heavy snow bands. Winds gusting up to 35 mph are also expected, potentially causing snow drifts and reduced visibility.

The storm, classified as a bomb cyclone, will intensify rapidly as it moves along the North Carolina coast. Snowfall is anticipated to begin late Friday and continue through Saturday, tapering off by early Sunday. Temperatures will remain frigid, with highs in the 20s and wind chills dropping below zero in some areas.

State and local officials are urging residents to stay off the roads, as hazardous conditions are likely. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has deployed plows and brine trucks to prepare major roadways, but heavy snowfall could complicate clearing efforts. Drivers who must travel are advised to carry emergency supplies, including food, water, and blankets.

This marks the second consecutive weekend of winter weather for the region. Last week’s storm brought widespread ice, leading to school closures and business disruptions. This time, the focus shifts to snow, with residents and businesses preparing for another round of winter’s challenges.

As the storm approaches, officials recommend monitoring local forecasts and heeding safety precautions. For updates, residents can check road conditions by dialing 511 or visiting local news outlets.

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
Lucinda Moore and Byron Cage Side by Side Getty
Celebrity  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Gospel Singer Lucinda Moore Calls Out Byron Cage Over Keyla Richardson Comments

Red Fireworks Burst in the Night Sky on New Year’s Eve
Local  |  Glyniss Wiggins

New Year’s Eve Events Happening Across the Triangle Area

Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

Apostle Mike Freeman on Discipline, Unity, and Seed Management

Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Fueling My Faith and Why I Refuse to Run on Empty | Faith Walk

Obituaries  |  Monique Judge

Claudette Colvin, Early Resister In Civil Rights Movement, Dies At 86

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close