Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Definition Of Greatness”

Now, we’ve been sharing messages this week from Dr. Martin Luther King. There’s a message I often share during my speeches for corporations about service, and it is something that Dr. King inspired me with. He gave us a message that said, “If you want to be recognized, that’s wonderful. If you want to be important, that’s wonderful. But the greatest will be the servant.” And that creates a new definition of greatness.

You see, you don’t have to have a college degree to serve somebody. You don’t have to make your subject and your verb agree to serve somebody. You don’t have to know about Plato and Aristotle to serve somebody. You don’t have to know about Einstein’s theory of relativity to serve somebody. All you need is a heart full of grace and a soul generated by love, and you can serve somebody else. And therefore, you can be great.

Today, I encourage you to serve somebody. Do something to serve someone, and your business will grow, and your life will grow.

Dr. Martin Luther King’s Definition Of Greatness | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com