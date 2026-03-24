Fire Displaces Residents at North Raleigh Apartment Complex

Source: chuanchai / Getty

A massive fire erupted Monday evening at the LYV Six Forks apartment complex in North Raleigh, leaving several residents displaced and six units damaged.

According to law enforcement, the Raleigh Fire Department responded to the blaze around 8:15 p.m. at the 6000 block of Shanda Drive, near Spring Forest Road. Flames engulfed a three-story building, with smoke visible from a distance. Approximately 60 firefighters worked to contain the fire, using ladder trucks to battle the flames.

No injuries were reported, but residents from the affected units were forced to evacuate. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced, and the apartment complex management has temporarily relocated them to the clubhouse.

Photos from the scene on CBS 17 show flames reaching the roof of the building, with heavy smoke filling the area. Firefighters worked late into the night to extinguish the fire, ensuring it did not spread to nearby buildings.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and authorities have not yet determined how many residents were affected. This is not the first fire at the LYV Six Forks complex; previous incidents include a 2022 fire that displaced 10 residents and a 2008 fire that damaged 16 units.

As investigators work to determine the cause, the community is rallying to support those impacted by the fire.