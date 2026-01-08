Donnie McClurkin Facing Sexual Abuse Lawsuit, Singer Says He’s Been ‘Mischaracterized’

Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

Grammy-award-winning gospel singer and pastor Donnie McClurkin is facing a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse. The lawsuit, filed by Giuseppe Corletto, accuses McClurkin of sexual assault over a period of years while he was his spiritual mentor and employer.

The lawsuit, obtained by NBC News, states that Corletto met McClurkin at his church in 2003 when he was 21 years old. At the time, he was struggling to reconcile his own sexuality and faith. Corletto was then hired as his personal assistant. The lawsuit claims that the singer allegedly groped Corletto’s genitals without consent as part of their spiritual “pray the gay away” sessions. Between 2007 and 2015, McClurkin coerced Corletto into further unwanted sexual acts.

According to Corletto, he confided in staff members of the church about the abuse, but no actions were taken.

The lawsuit also stated that after another alleged session at a Niagara Falls hotel in 2013, Corletto claimed he received an email from McClurkin apologizing for his actions.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the The Light 103.9 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I am the actual epitome of a desperate dirty ‘old man,’” McClurkin allegedly wrote, according to the lawsuit, “pawning and groping a young man who is just looking for a friendship and close platonic relationship with someone he wants/ looks to for help, guidance, and spirituality.”

McClurkin has described Corletto’s claims as “profane.” In a statement, his attorney Greg Lisi called the allegations “categorically false.”

“At no time did Pastor McClurkin engage in any form of sexual abuse, assault, or sexual coercion of Mr. Corletto,” Lisi said. “The claims set forth in the lawsuit grossly mischaracterize their interactions, which occurred over a decade, and some accusations over two decades ago.”

In a statement, McClurkin said, “I understand the weight of such false claims, especially in our community rooted in faith, trust, and the teachings of Jesus Christ. And Sexual violence, in any form, is a real and painful reality for many and not to be used frivolously.”

He continued, “True Survivors deserve to be heard, protected, and supported! At the same time, the TRUTH matters! And the TRUTH has not been told~! And though I know many have already formed their opinions based on initial belief and controversy as we are apt to do with something of this false nature… I ask that this community exercises patience and trust in God’s timing for the truth to fully come to light.”