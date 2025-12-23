Source: Liudmyla Yaremenko / Getty

The holiday season is a time to pause, reflect and gather with loved ones. For many in our community, it’s also a time when the pressure of hosting and cooking a massive feast can overshadow the joy of the occasion. This year, families in the Triangle can reclaim their relaxation by letting local chefs handle the menu.

Whether you are looking for an upscale dining experience or a casual spot to grab a bite after opening gifts, Raleigh, Durham and across the Triangle have several restaurants keeping their doors open on Dec. 25.

For those in Raleigh seeking a view with their meal, The Willard is hosting a rooftop Christmas buffet from 4 to 8 p.m., featuring holiday staples like smoked turkey and macaroni and cheese. If you prefer a classic steakhouse vibe, Sullivan’s Steakhouse in Raleigh is open for both lunch and dinner, serving its full menu alongside holiday specials.

In Durham, Devines Restaurant & Sports Bar offers a welcoming atmosphere from 11 a.m. to midnight, perfect for catching a game and enjoying hearty food. For a fine dining experience, the Fairview Dining Room at the Washington Duke Inn is serving a seasonally inspired meal until 8 p.m.

If your family tradition involves diverse flavors, Royal India in Raleigh and Lazeez Indian Restaurant in Wake Forest are open during standard hours.

Casual staples like Denny’s, IHOP, Red Lobster, Pickled Onion, and Waffle House also remain reliable options across the region, though hours vary by location.

Before heading out to celebrate, we strongly recommend calling ahead to confirm hours and secure reservations, as seating fills up quickly. Spending less time in the kitchen means more time making memories with the people who matter most.

Triangle Restaurants Serving Meals On Christmas Day was originally published on foxync.com