Warming Stations and White Flag Shelters Open Across the Triangle

As winter temperatures drop, communities across the Triangle area in North Carolina are stepping up to provide essential services for those in need. Warming stations and White Flag shelters are opening their doors to offer temporary relief from the cold.

In Durham, select Durham County Library locations, including Main Library, East Regional, North Regional, South Regional, Southwest Regional, and Stanford L. Warren Branch, are serving as warming centers during their regular hours of 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. These spaces provide a safe, warm environment for residents facing near-freezing temperatures and potential winter precipitation. For more details, visit DurhamCountyLibrary.org.

Also, the Durham Rescue Mission is actively working to provide warm shelter and hot meals during the cold snap. Teams are searching for individuals sleeping outdoors or in unsafe conditions to ensure they are brought to safety. The mission is prepared to accommodate all in need, preventing risks like frostbite and hypothermia.

Love Local Events? Get more! Join the The Light 103.9 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Wake County has launched its 2025–2026 White Flag Season, activating emergency shelters when temperatures drop below 35°F or during severe weather. Shelters include Church of the Good Shepherd for single men and couples, First Baptist Church for single women, and the Salvation Army of Wake County for families with children. Survivors of domestic violence can access a confidential shelter through Interact. Transportation options and donation opportunities are available at wakewhiteflag.org.

In Cary, White Flag shelters operate from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. during extreme cold. The town collaborates with nonprofits like NeighborUp and The Carying Place to provide emergency assistance and housing support. Residents can check current shelter statuses and transit accessibility at wakenc507.org.

These initiatives reflect a collective effort to ensure no one is left out in the cold this winter. Community members are encouraged to spread the word, donate supplies, or volunteer to support these vital programs.