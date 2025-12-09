Nathan Davis Jr. Talks Going From Hollywood To Holy Spirit

✕

Source: R1 Digital / R1

When Jekalyn Carr says she’s bringing us “Gospel Greatness,” she means it. On the latest episode of Jekalyn Carr’s Family Affair, the powerhouse singer sat down with the multi-talented Nathan Davis Jr. for a raw conversation about navigating Hollywood, handling viral fame, and answering a life-changing call from God.

You likely know Nathan’s face from the big screen. He’s built an impressive resume with roles in Detroit, Snowfall, and Marvel projects. Or maybe you know him from TikTok, where he launched the viral “Yeah Yeah” singing challenge. But behind the glitz of Tinseltown and millions of views, Nathan was battling a silent war.

In a transparent moment, Nathan opened up about the darker season that reshaped his life. After losing 14 family members back-to-back—including his teenage brother to suicide—Nathan found himself in a deep depression. It wasn’t the red carpets that saved him; it was a desperate prayer in his bedroom where he felt God’s tangible embrace.

“I need your help… I don’t want to be at the clubs no more,” he recalled praying. That surrender birthed a new mission. God told him to stop chasing secular R&B and use his gifts for the Kingdom.

The result? Smashes like “Woke Up This Morning,” which blends smooth, contemporary R&B vibes with an unapologetic gospel message. Nathan isn’t interested in fitting into a traditional box. He believes God is “reclaiming everything,” from fashion to musical styles. Whether he’s acting or singing, his goal is to bring a fresh, authentic sound that reaches people outside the four walls of the church.

His creative process reflects this dedication. Every morning, Nathan heads to the mountains for hours of prayer to “die to self” before hitting the studio with his mom and engineer. It’s this discipline that keeps him grounded and ready to be a light in the entertainment industry.

Nathan Davis Jr. proves you don’t have to compromise your style to glorify God. You just have to be willing to answer the call.

Nathan Davis Jr. Talks Going From Hollywood To Holy Spirit was originally published on mypraiseatl.com