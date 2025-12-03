You Can Change Your Life In A Minute I Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “You Can Change Your Life In A Minute”

Today’s message is taken from my book, It Only Takes a Minute to Change Your Life. Now, if you want to change your life, how long do you think it will take? Well, most people think it takes a long time, but in reality, it only takes a minute.

The minute you make a decision and move in a new direction is the minute you change your life. You might not reach your destination in a minute, but you certainly can change your direction in a minute. And the minute you change your direction and move in that direction, you change your life. The problem is that most people bounce around the idea and never move on the idea. They got caught up. They get caught up in the paralysis of analysis.

Folk, I encourage you to move on your ideas and you will see that it is true that the minute you decide and move on that decision is the minute you change your life.

