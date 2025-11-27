Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Ordinary Is Easy…Extraordinary Takes Effort”

In this time of challenge and change, I want to give you tips to create your own comeback. The strategy is to think about what you are grateful for because whatever you focus on longest becomes strongest. I want you to stop right now. Stop right now and focus on something you’re grateful for. It doesn’t have to be a big thing, just something, anything.

Maybe you’re grateful for waking up this morning. You know, it didn’t have to be that way. Maybe you’re grateful for running water when you turn on the knob. Maybe you are grateful for electricity to turn on this program. Whatever, find something to be grateful for see, the more you feel gratitude, the more you become strong and the stronger you will become and the more hope you have. And the more hope you have, the more you are able to move forward into the future with power. It is your choice. So choose gratitude and get busy living your dreams today.

(Day before Thanksgiving) How To Win with Gratitude | Dr Willey Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com