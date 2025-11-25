John P. Kee Returns with New Album, Tour After Health Battles

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

John P. Kee, often hailed as the prince of gospel music, is making a triumphant return after overcoming significant health challenges.

Following a two-year battle with prostate cancer and a flesh-eating infection that required multiple surgeries, Kee is back with a new album, Throwback: An Evening with John P. Kee, Part 1. The project, releasing on Black Friday, November 28, 2025, via Kee Music Group and Tyscot Records, is a celebration of his legacy and a gift to fans old and new.

The album’s lead single, “Church Medley,” is already climbing gospel radio charts, blending five of Kee’s classic hits with contributions from Zacardi Cortez and Tallie Rogers. Kee’s decision to revisit his early catalog was inspired by fans’ enduring love for his timeless songs.

Throwback features 15 live tracks and two new studio cuts, including the traditional “Lily of the Valley” and the bluesy “We Made It.” The album also highlights Kee’s New Life Community Choir and showcases collaborations with protégés like LeJeune Thompson and Calvin Rodgers.

Kee’s resilience shines as he embarks on a rigorous tour schedule and works on new projects, including tribute albums to his mentor, Bishop Rance Allen. With over 300 million digital streams and a BMI Trailblazer of Gospel Music honor in 2025, Kee’s influence remains undeniable. Throwback is both a nostalgic journey and a fresh chapter for a gospel legend.

You can presave the album here.