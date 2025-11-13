The Gift of Love This Holiday Season | Love Talk

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

This holiday season, I’ve been thinking a lot about love — not the romantic kind we see in movies, but the kind that truly transforms people. The kind that heals, uplifts, and reminds us of who we are in God.

Let’s be real — the holidays can be a mixed bag. For some, it’s the best time of year, full of laughter, family, and celebration. But for others, it’s heavy. Some are dealing with financial struggles, loneliness, or uncertainty about what comes next. In my own life, I’ve seen that struggle up close. My mom and my sister are both government employees, and with everything going on right now, they haven’t been paid in a long time. On top of that, some families still aren’t receiving their SNAP benefits. It’s tough out here, and people are hurting.

That’s why I wanted to take a moment to talk about the gift of love. Because more than ever, this is the time to show up for one another. The Bible says in 1 John 4:7, “Love one another, for love is of God.” That means love isn’t just an option — it’s who we are. Every time we give, forgive, or show kindness, we reflect God’s heart. Love isn’t just a feeling or a phrase; it’s an action word.

So, I’m challenging myself — and all of you — to do something extra this season. For me, that might mean paying for the person’s coffee behind me at Starbucks, checking in on a friend I haven’t talked to in a while, or sending a DM to encourage someone I see working hard. Griff does this all the time — he’ll post someone online and shout them out just to show love. That kind of support goes a long way.

I just released my new single, “Mine,” my very first Christmas song, and it’s special to me for so many reasons. Sonically, it’s different — it’s joyful, but it’s also emotional and reflective. It walks you through the ups and downs of the season: joy, frustration, gratitude, and peace. The message is simple — even if I didn’t have the gifts, the decorations, or the celebrations, as long as I have Jesus, I have everything I need.

That’s what I want people to feel this year — that deep kind of love that doesn’t depend on circumstances. Let’s be intentional about it. Let’s go out of our way to make others feel seen, valued, and loved. That’s what community looks like, and that’s what this season is really about.

And if you haven’t heard it yet, make sure you check out my new Christmas single “Mine.” It’s all about finding peace, gratitude, and love in the middle of whatever season you’re in. I hope it blesses you and reminds you that no matter what — love wins every time.

